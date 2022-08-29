Fire fighter response

An image shared by the Colorado Springs Fire Department shows firefighters responding to a small grass fire on Brady Road and Payton Circle on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

 Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

Colorado Springs police say one person died after a single-vehicle crash Monday near the intersection of Brady Road and Payton Circle.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department initially responded to the crash on the east side of the city and CSPD took over the investigation.

According to police, there were individuals who managed to remove the driver of the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently engulfed in flames. The driver was transported to a local hospital, where doctors determined they were deceased.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire. The crash was first reported by CSFD just after 10:20 a.m. and by 10:37 a.m. the fire was out.

