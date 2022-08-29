Colorado Springs police say one person died after a single-vehicle crash Monday near the intersection of Brady Road and Payton Circle.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department initially responded to the crash on the east side of the city and CSPD took over the investigation.
According to police, there were individuals who managed to remove the driver of the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently engulfed in flames. The driver was transported to a local hospital, where doctors determined they were deceased.
#ColoradoSpringsFire fire is out no further threat of spread. One patient transported to the hospital. CSPD on scene investigating. Road closures will be in effect for a while. CSPD is managing the scene now. pic.twitter.com/ZB8kNExW0i— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 29, 2022
Firefighters quickly put out the fire. The crash was first reported by CSFD just after 10:20 a.m. and by 10:37 a.m. the fire was out.