Palmer Ridge fell behind 32-27 early in the third before the Bears (12-2) exploded for three straight touchdowns to take a 47-32 advantage.
Last year, the Bears captured their first state crown with a 46-21 win over Erie.
Evans told The Gazette's Lindsey Smith that he injured his left knee during the Bears' 42-0 win over Discovery Canyon in the regular season finale. He kept his status a secret, leading the No. 4 Bears to blowout playoff wins -- including a 42-7 triumph over top-seeded Palisade in the semifinals.
The Eagles started the second half with their second trick play. This time, the ball was handed off to Marvin London, who tossed it to Patrick London around midfield to complete an 80-yard play.
The Bears responded with Raef Ruel's 10 TD run, Aidan Cullen's interception for a TD and Noah Brom's 9-yard TD scamper.
It looked like the Bears would take full control of the game in the second quarter, thanks to a short TD run by Ruel and Deuce Roberson's interception on the Eagles' very next play for a 20-yard TD. That gave Palmer Ridge a 21-6 advantage with 10:41 left.
But Pueblo East took a 26-21 lead late in the quarter, thanks to Luc Andrada. The quarterback ran in a score and threw for two more. On his second TD pass, he found Kaeden Bowman, who pitched it to UCLA-bound senior Kain Medrano.
But the Bears weren't done.
With about a minute left in the half, the senior engineered a 90-yard drive with five completed passes before he ran in a 5-yard score. But the Bears came up short on a two-point conversion attempt and settled for a 27-26 lead at halftime.
In a game that attracted thousands of fans, the Bears go on board first.
Ruel's 29-yard TD run on Palmer Ridge's first possession gave the Bears a 7-0 lead.
But Pueblo East responded with 3:18 left after Andrada found Medrano for a 23-yard TD pass. The Bears blocked the PAT kick to stay ahead early in the championship game.
