A promising new class of cancer treatments recruits the cells in our blood to fight tumors, using powerful gene-editing tools to transform a type of white blood cell — called a T-cell — from an immune cell that normally targets bacterial or fungal infections into a living cancer drug.
The genetic alterations could boost immune systems to successfully fight cancers on their own. Researchers remove T-cells from patients and slip new genes into the cells. After clinicians return the modified T-cells to patients, the cells, like microscopic bloodhounds, lead the immune system on the hunt for tumors.
“We’re living in an amazing moment in cancer immunotherapies,” said Alexander Marson, a microbiology and immunology professor at the University of California, San Francisco.
In 2017, the FDA began approving genetically altered immune cells for small groups of patients, such as those with aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma or a rare form childhood leukemia. Other trials, involving cancers such as myeloma and melanoma, show encouraging results.
But further developments have been slowed, with a bottleneck arising not from red tape but demand. Delivery systems able to insert new genes into immune cells are in short supply.
Disabled viruses, which inject genes into cells like a shot from a syringe, are the current standard. Just a few biotech companies, equipped with expensive manufacturing systems, can produce the viral vectors. Wait times for new viruses can be as long as several years, as James Wilson of the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, told The New York Times.
Marson and his colleagues have developed a new, faster method to reprogram T-cells, as they described Wednesday in the journal Nature. Rather than relying on viruses to deliver the genetic package, researchers jolted T-cells with electricity.
“It’s a turning point,” said Vincenzo Cerundolo, director of the Human Immunology Unit at Oxford University, who was not involved with this study. “It is a game-changer in the field and I’m sure that this technology has legs.”