Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 85F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.