Before the 2018-19 season even began, the Cheyenne Mountain wrestling team was already making program history.
With 50 athletes signed up at the start of the season, the Indian wrestling program had the highest participation numbers in its existence. And now more than halfway through the season, the numbers remain steady.
“Right now we have about 47 showing up to practice every day,” Cheyenne Mountain wrestling coach Tyler Seaney said.
That doubles the number of active players on the Cheyenne Mountain football team last season, which dressed just 23 players for a contest at the end of September, and was forced to forfeit a game in 2018 due to low numbers.
“We have a great club system and our junior high program is really successful, so we get a lot of guys coming in who know how to wrestle,” Seaney said. “We’ve had a lot of recent success which is good for our numbers so it’s nice to see so many coming out.”
Seaney said the team has 24 freshman on the roster.
“The longevity of the program is looking good,” Seaney said, “and we only have two juniors, so once those guys graduate we might have 75-80 kids.”
Seaney said the team has to practice in shifts, and the team splits into a varsity, JV and c-squad for tournaments.
“It’s really tough but we’ve had to have a lot of help from volunteer coaches,” Seaney said. “Cheyenne Mountain has a great community so we have had a lot of parents help out too. It’s been fun but it’s a lot to take care of.”
Friday, 14 wrestlers donned maroon and white for the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, and 11 finished Day 1 competition still in the hunt for a championship. The Indians lead after the first day with 72 points.
Host school Coronado is in second with 57 points, followed by Mesa Ridge (52), Discovery Canyon (48) and Lewis-Palmer (47.5).
Among the large freshman class come a pair of newcomers who could make waves on Day 2 of the tournament.
Freshman Billy Maddox pinned Widefield’s Walker Zanzig in just 38 seconds after receiving a first-round bye at 160 pounds. As the No. 2 seed Maddox will look to upend last year’s 145-pound champion and current 160 No. 1 seed KJ Kearns of Coronado.
Also competing in his first metro championship is freshman Tristan Yohn (126 pounds), who could face reigning metro and state champion Patrick Allis of Discovery Canyon. Yohn made it to the third round thanks to a second round pin in 4:25. Yohn will need to get past Sand Creek’s Blayne Hudson in Round 3 before potentially meeting Allis in the semifinals.
At 170 pounds sophomore Jake Boley made it through to the quarterfinals after pinning Rampart’s Brennen Perez in 5:07.
“Boley has really progressed,” Seaney said. “He built his way up through the rankings, he was a kid that no one really knew his name at the beginning of the year, but now he’s ranked sixth and he’s wrestling really well.”
The latest On the Mat rankings has nine Cheyenne Mountain wrestlers ranked among their weight class with the Indians coming in at No. 9 in the Class 4A team standings.
“For me I don’t really want that, we want to fly under the radar.” Seaney said. “But they’re just wrestling well, they’re getting noticed and beating ranked kids and winning tournaments. We can’t fly under the radar for long when we’re having success so I guess that’s a good thing.”
Nicholas Grizales (106), Chase Johnson (120), Ian Diffendaffer (132), Kevin Hooks (145), Konrad Ziegler (152), Colton Bellew (195), Jack Irgens (220) and Ivan Miranda (285) are still in the hunt for a metro title.
Returning champions still alive
Discovery Canyon’s Jett Strickenberger (113) and Patrick Allis (126), and Coronado’s Angel Flores (132), KJ Kearns (160) are still in the hunt for another metro title after Day 1.
Strickenberger received a first-round bye, and pinned Pine Creek’s Brandy Mancilla in just 32 seconds in the second round as the reigning champion moves on to Day 2 action.
Strickenberger is one of two wrestlers who entered the weekend’s tournament undefeated with more than 10 wins.
Allis also started the weekend with a bye and a pin at 126 pounds. Allis, the 2018 120-pound state champion, pinned Nate Lowe of James Irwin in 43 seconds.
If Allis captures a championship on Saturday he will be just the second athlete to be a four-time metro champion.
Angel Flores of Coronado is still alive in the 132 bracket and will be looking for his third Colorado Springs Metro title. Flores earned a second-round pin over Sierra’s Josiah Guttierez in 1:22.
KJ Kearns, who jumped from 145 to 160 in the offseason, had an impressive 13-second pin in round two as he remains in the hunt for another title.
Beauperthuy seeks 152-pound title, remains undefeated through Day 1
Doherty junior Tyson Beauperthuy is looking to make his first Colorado Springs Metro championships one to remember.
He entered the tournament as the top-seeded 152-pound wrestler and an undefeated 18-0 record, and after two rounds he remains in the hunt. After earning a first-round bye Beauperthuy pinned Widefield’s Caleb Browning in 1:44 in the second round.
He will face Mesa Ridge’s Devin Haller (11-7) in the third round on Saturday.
Beauperthuy is one of two wrestlers who entered the tournament undefeated with more than 10 wins.