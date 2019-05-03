This is exactly where they've always wanted to be.
Regional championships are a common occurrence within the Cheyenne Mountain girls' tennis program. On Friday, the Indians captured what is believed to be at least their 16th consecutive title at the Class 4A Region 6 tournament on their home courts.
But the story doesn't end there. And this time, it's different.
The Indians are coming off a season in which they came up short of the state title for the first time in nine years. Behind a talented freshman, Niwot won it all and pushed the Indians off the top podium step.
They were crushed.
"I think our loss last year is motivating us for this year," Indians junior Jensen Enterman said. "And now, we're trying to do what we can. We have nothing to lose this year. That helps us because we just want to go in and win."
In other words, the Cheyenne Mountain players have moved on. That's evident by their play all season. They have played competition from the top classification and held their own, evident by their runner-up showing behind Class 5A's Cherry Creek — the defending state champion — at the Indians' own tournament last month.
The Indians are still peaking, evident by their dominant regional showing.
They won the team title with 84 points, followed by Coronado's 46. Liberty (36), Lewis-Palmer (31) and Sand Creek (23) rounded out the top five.
Cheyenne Mountain captured all three singles and four doubles titles.
Senior Morgan Hall headlined the Indians' run. Her No. 1 singles match wasn't truly settled until the final point because her challenger, Liberty junior Hana Kimmey — who entered the regional tournament with a 12-0 record — simply wouldn't back down.
Hall walked away with a 6-3, 6-3 victory.
"I think that was a good test for her," Cheyenne Mountain coach Dave Adams said about Hall, who boasted a 12-1 record before the tournament. "She hasn't gotten pushed that much in the regionals in the past. And that girl (Kimmey) is good. She's the real deal."
Enterman and senior Ariana Arenson won the No. 2 and No. 3 singles championships, respectively.
Meanwhile, No. 1 Emma Delich/Sydney Wagner, No. 2 Ruby Muhl/Reed Vaughn, No. 3 Charly Hall/Kate Twede and No. 4 Maggie Dwyer/Rachel Moody captured their respective doubles titles.
For Enterman, the tournament title run was validation of sorts.
In her two previous seasons, she won two state doubles titles. But this year, she wanted to branch out and try out singles competition for the first time. And so far, she's doing quite well.
Enterman entered the regional tournament with a 12-2 record. The junior has state aspirations but know that it won't be an easy path when she and her teammates compete next weekend at the state tournament in Pueblo.
At this point, the Indians feel good about their state chances. And they're glad they've gotten this far — again.
"I've been practicing a lot of singles," she said, "so I'm happy I'm here."