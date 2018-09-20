If you’ve read my reviews and columns over the years, you already know that I’m a sucker for device charging.
If there is a new cable or a battery or any other gadget that will keep my phone or watch or computer charged, I want it.
Of course, you can own only so many external batteries before you really don’t need any more, but luckily for me, these charging gadgets keep getting better, faster or more powerful.
Here are a couple that I’ve been enjoying:
MyCharge UnPlugged 10K
I’ve carried external batteries for as long as there have been external batteries.
The truth is, they all function the same. You charge them from a power source, and the internal batteries store the power to charge your phone when you’re away from a plug.
Some batteries are small enough to slip into your pocket; others are large enough to keep you powered up for a week or more.
I’ve been a fan of myCharge batteries for a few years, and I’ve been testing the UnPlugged 10K ($69.99) for a few weeks.
I immediately put it into daily use. In fact, I had to unplug it from its spot on my desk at work to carry it around for a few days.
The big feature of the UnPlugged 10K is a wireless charging pad built into the battery.
As the name implies, the Unplugged 10K has a 10,000 milliamp-hour battery that can charge my iPhone 8 Plus almost four times. I love the fact that I can just set my iPhone down on the battery without carrying around a charging cable.
The UnPlugged 10K also has two USB ports, so you can charge three gadgets at a time — two wired and one wireless.
The UnPlugged 10K has a cool feature that lets you use it as a desktop charger. If you keep it plugged into a power outlet, you can set your phone on it, and it will charge the phone and keep the battery topped up. That way you can charge your phone each day and unplug it and toss it in your bag to use on the road with a full charge.
The 10K is the largest battery in the UnPlugged line. There are several more inexpensive models with less battery capacity.
Pros: Inexpensive. Several capacities. Wireless charging.
Cons: None.
Bottom line: If you own a phone with wireless charging, the UnPlugged 10K is the perfect external battery for you.
EasyAcc Battery Case with wireless charging for iPhone X
I’ve been using battery cases since they’ve been available for my various iPhones.
Those cases had to use the iPhone’s charge/sync jack to transfer power to the phone, which added size to the battery case and made the phone a bit cumbersome to carry in a pocket.
My last Mophie charging case extended about half an inch below the bottom of the phone to incorporate the charging jack.
Now that iPhones can charge wirelessly, we are starting to see external battery cases that conform more to the shape of the phone. The EasyAcc Battery Case for iPhone X is the first case I’ve reviewed that charges the phone wirelessly. It has a footprint that mimics the iPhone X but it is 0.76 inches thick.
The battery case charges two ways: through a USB-C port on top or wirelessly through the back of the case.
So you can keep the iPhone X in the EasyAcc battery case and use your desktop wireless charger to keep both devices charged.
You can also use the battery case to charge other devices through the USB-C port.
The fact that the USB port is on top means the case leaves the Lightning port open on the bottom of the phone for transferring data or playing music.
The only interface on the case is a single button that has a few functions. Press it once quickly to check the battery level on the button’s LED. Press it for 5 seconds to start charging the phone or external device, and press it for two seconds to stop charging.
The EasyAcc battery case has a 5,000 mAh internal battery that can charge the iPhone X just about twice.
The case is available from Amazon for $49.99 and includes a glass screen protector.
Pros: Inexpensive. Wireless charging. USB-C port to power the battery or to charge devices.
Cons: A bit thick, but the internal battery and charging hardware dictate thickness.
Bottom line: This is a battery case that fits well and also gives a good amount of external protection.
Jim Rossman writes for The Dallas Morning News; jrossman@dallasnews.com.