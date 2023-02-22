PIERRE, S.D. • A brutal winter storm knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted more than 1,200 flight cancellations Wednesday — and the worst won’t be over for several days.

Few places were untouched by the wild weather, some at the opposite extreme. Record highs were forecast from the mid-Atlantic states down through Florida, with some places expected to reach up to 40 degrees above normal.

The wintry mix was hitting hardest in the northern tier of the nation. Schools throughout the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin were called off. Offices closed, as did the Minnesota Legislature. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem shut down state executive branch offices in several parts of the state, and employees worked remotely.

Travel was difficult. Weather contributed to more than 1,200 canceled flights across the country by midmorning, according to tracking service FlightAware. About one-third of those canceled flights — roughly 400 — were due to arrive or depart from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

In Wyoming, virtually every road was affected.

“A major winter storm and multiday closures are likely on Interstates and secondary roads throughout Wyoming!” the state Transportation Department said on Facebook.

It wasn’t much better in neighboring states.

“Sometimes it’s physically impossible to keep up with Mother Nature,” said North Dakota Highway Patrol Sgt. Wade Kadrmas.

He warned those who venture out to dress appropriately. Often, when motorists get stranded, “They don’t have a winter jacket. They might be wearing shorts and flip-flops, just thinking they’re going to get from point A to point B and nothing is going to go wrong,” he said.

Kelly Cross has spent his entire 60 years in South Dakota, but even he tires of the wintry weather that often spills well into spring. Besides the regular snow shoveling at his Pierre store, K&C Western Wear, he’s gone through pounds of salt to keep the walkway clear. The company of his terrier, Penny, makes the slog to work tolerable.

“She comes with me every day,” Cross said.

Jeff Lea, spokesperson for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which operates the Minneapolis airport, said most airlines canceled flights early, so travelers would know before heading to the airport.

“I think the airlines are trying to make sure that they can, looking at the bigger picture, make those cancelations so they can better respond after the storm and make a quicker recovery,” Lea said.

In the Pacific Northwest, high winds and heavy snow in the Cascade Mountains prevented search teams from reaching the bodies of three climbers killed in an avalanche on Washington’s Colchuck Peak over the weekend. Two experts from the Northwest Avalanche Center were hiking to the scene Wednesday to determine if conditions might permit a recovery attempt later this week.

Powerful winds were the biggest problem in California, toppling trees and power lines. By Wednesday afternoon, more than 91,000 customers in the state were without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us.

A more than 200-mile stretch of Interstate 40 from central Arizona to the New Mexico line closed due to snow, ran and wind gusts of up to 80 mph. Thousands were without power in Arizona.

In the northern U.S. — a region accustomed to heavy snow — the snowfall could be historic. More than 20 inches might pile up in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said. According to the weather service, the biggest snow event on record in the Twin Cities was 28.4 inches from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3, 1991.