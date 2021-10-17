Nov. 12 through date TBD: Skate in the Park — A fun time on the ice, Acacia Park, Colorado Springs
Nov. 13: Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care’s Trees of Life Tree Lighting — A celebration in memory of thousands of loved ones and a tribute to U.S. military and first responders, 5-7 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.
Nov. 19-20: Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, beginning at the Hospitality House, The Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument
Nov. 19-Jan. 8: Blossoms of Light — Celebrate the season with a dazzling and ever-changing display of light and color (closed Nov. 25 and Dec. 25), Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St.
Nov. 19-Jan. 1: The Polar Express Train Ride — Experience the magic and enjoy the scenery, Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, 479 Main Ave., Durango
Nov. 26-Jan. 2: Luminova Holidays — Dazzling lights, candy cane tunnel, rides and more, Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle, Denver
Nov. 26-Jan. 2: Trails of Light — A winding path glistening with lights that illuminate the Colorado countryside, Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton
Nov. 27-Jan. 1: Holiday Headframe Lighting — Headframes of mining days will light up the sky with holiday ornaments, Victor and Cripple Creek
Nov. 27: Christmas Stroll — Carolers, holiday fun and more, 5-8 p.m., Old Colorado City
Dec. 3-4: 1940s White Christmas Ball — Doors open at 3:30 p.m., Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center, 650 15th St., Denver
Dec. 3-5: Fire Festival — Interactive experience of fire artistry, Telluride
Dec. 3-5 and 10-23, Dec. 25-Jan. 1: Electric Safari — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, Colorado Springs
Dec. 4: Festival of Lights Parade — Downtown Colorado Springs
Dec. 4: Tree Lighting — Limbach Park, Monument
Dec. 4: Lighting of Breckenridge and Race of the Santas — With 250,000 LED lights
Dec. 8-17: ULLR Fest — Celebration of all things snow, Breckenridge
Dec. 9: Electric Moonlight — For adults only, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Road, Colorado Springs
Dec. 10-11: Winterfest — Ice skating, marketplace and more, Carpenter Recreation Center, 11151 Colorado Blvd., Thornton
Dec. 11: Jingle Jog 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m., Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road, Fountain
Jan. 13-16: Wintersköl Celebration — Annual toast to winter, Aspen
Jan. 20-23: Ice Festival — Presentations by climbers, music, food and more, Ouray
Jan. 21-23: Winterfest — San Juan River’s Penguin Plunge, downhill sled race and more, Pagosa Springs
Jan. 22: Winter Brew Fest — Music, vendors and more, Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver
Jan. 24-30: Budweiser International Snow Sculpture Championships — Sculpting takes place Jan. 24-28, with sculptures on view through Jan. 30, Breckenridge
Jan. 28-30: UllrGrass — Music, beer, vendors and more, Golden
Jan. 28-30: Rio Frio Ice Fest — Featuring the Rio Frio 5K on ice, Alamosa
Feb. 3-6: High Plains Snow Goose Festival — Tours, speakers and more, Lamar
Feb. 9-13: Winter Carnival — Ski-jumping competitions, dog-sled pulls and more, Steamboat Springs
Feb. 12: Wine and Chocolate Festival — Estes Park
Feb. 18-20: Midwinter Bluegrass Festival — Featuring Blue Highway, Possum Trot Bluegrass and more, Denver
Feb. 25-27: WinterWonderGrass — Featuring Trampled by Turtles, Yonder Mountain String Band and more, Steamboat Springs
March 5-6: Ski Joring & Crystal Carnival — Leadville
March 11-13: Monte Vista Crane Festival