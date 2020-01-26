• Record of the year: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

• Album of the year: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

• Song of the year: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell

• Best new artist: Billie Eilish

• Best rap/sung performance: “Higher,” DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

• Best rap album: “Igor,” Tyler, the Creator

• Best comedy album: “Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle

• Best country duo/group performance: “Speechless,” Dan + Shay

• Best pop solo performance: “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

• Best pop vocal album: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

• Best pop duo/group performance: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

• Best traditional pop vocal album: “Look Now,” Elvis Costello & the Imposters

• Best R&B album: “Ventura,” Anderson .Paak

• Best urban contemporary album: “Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo

• Best R&B song: “Say So,” PJ Morton featuring JoJo

• Best traditional R&B performance: “Jerome,” Lizzo

• Best R&B performance: “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000

• Best rock song: “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

• Best rock performance: “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

• Best contemporary blues album: “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

• Best rock album: “Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant

• Best spoken word album: “Becoming,” Michelle Obama

• Best American roots performance: “Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles

• Best alternative music album: “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend

• Producer of the year, nonclassical: Finneas

• Best music film: “Homecoming,” Beyoncé

• Best country album: “While I’m Livin’,” Tanya Tucker

• Best country song: “Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

• Best country solo performance: “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

• Best rap song: “A Lot,” 21 Savage featuring J. Cole

• Best rap performance: “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle, featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

• Best musical theater album: “Hadestown”

• Best metal performance: “7empest,” Tool

• Best world music album: “Celia,“ Angelique Kidjo

• Best roots gospel album: “Testimony,” Gloria Gaynor

• Best music video: “Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

• Best dance/electronic album: “No Geography,” Chemical Brothers

• Best reggae album: “Rapture,” Koffee

• Best folk album: “Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin

• Best jazz vocal album: “12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding

• Best gospel album: “Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin

• Best Latin pop album: “#Eldisco,” Alejandro Sanz

