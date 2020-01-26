• Record of the year: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
• Album of the year: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish
• Song of the year: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell
• Best new artist: Billie Eilish
• Best rap/sung performance: “Higher,” DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
• Best rap album: “Igor,” Tyler, the Creator
• Best comedy album: “Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle
• Best country duo/group performance: “Speechless,” Dan + Shay
• Best pop solo performance: “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
• Best pop vocal album: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish
• Best pop duo/group performance: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
• Best traditional pop vocal album: “Look Now,” Elvis Costello & the Imposters
• Best R&B album: “Ventura,” Anderson .Paak
• Best urban contemporary album: “Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo
• Best R&B song: “Say So,” PJ Morton featuring JoJo
• Best traditional R&B performance: “Jerome,” Lizzo
• Best R&B performance: “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000
• Best rock song: “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
• Best rock performance: “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
• Best contemporary blues album: “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
• Best rock album: “Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant
• Best spoken word album: “Becoming,” Michelle Obama
• Best American roots performance: “Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles
• Best alternative music album: “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend
• Producer of the year, nonclassical: Finneas
• Best music film: “Homecoming,” Beyoncé
• Best country album: “While I’m Livin’,” Tanya Tucker
• Best country song: “Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
• Best country solo performance: “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson
• Best rap song: “A Lot,” 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
• Best rap performance: “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle, featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
• Best musical theater album: “Hadestown”
• Best metal performance: “7empest,” Tool
• Best world music album: “Celia,“ Angelique Kidjo
• Best roots gospel album: “Testimony,” Gloria Gaynor
• Best music video: “Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
• Best dance/electronic album: “No Geography,” Chemical Brothers
• Best reggae album: “Rapture,” Koffee
• Best folk album: “Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin
• Best jazz vocal album: “12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding
• Best gospel album: “Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin
• Best Latin pop album: “#Eldisco,” Alejandro Sanz