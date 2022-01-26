While varietally labeled wines are the most popular among consumers, wine blends have increased significantly in interest in recent years. Instead of the character of just one variety, blends allow consumers to experience how different aromas and flavors from different grapes come together to create a unique assemblage. The result is a more complete, multidimensional wine.
Wines such as these demonstrate that just as cultural diversity is a societal strength, so diversity in winemaking has distinctive benefits. The red blends below, from Napa and Sonoma, display the synergy that embodies the classic sentiment of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts.
First, two good values:
• 2019 Alma de Cattleya ($27) is 2/3 syrah, with cabernet sauvignon and merlot; surprisingly complex, dark and red berries, graceful structure, savory spices, best value.
• 2019 The Paring ($25), mostly cabernet sauvignon with merlot, cabernet franc and petit verdot; delightfully tasty, easy drinking, cassis, chocolate, tobacco, fine value.
These wines are listed in order of my preference, but all are recommended:
• 2018 Jonata “Fenix” ($85) 2/3 merlot, plus cabernet sauvignon, petit verdot, cabernet franc; impressive complex of mixed berries, accents of toasty oak, mocha, powerful yet refined, poised.
• 2017 Duckhorn “The Discussion” ($155). mostly cabernet sauvignon, with significant merlot, and some petit verdot and cabernet franc; juicy red berries, toasted, creamy oak, highly structured.
• 2018 Aperture Cellars “Soil Series.” ($55) 1/3 cabernet sauvignon, 1/3 merlot, with malbec, cabernet franc, petit verdot; well-endowed, mixed berries, savory accents, rich and expansive, powerful but graceful, amazing quality at the price.
• 2018 Priest Ranch “Peacemaker” ($90). cabernet sauvignon and merlot; energetic mountain grown red fruits, anise, tobacco, full-bodied, fine-grained tannins
• 2018 Brandlin Estate “Henry’s Keep” ($115). cabernet sauvignon accented with malbec, cabernet franc, and petit verdot; elegant, structured mountain grown fruit, anise, herbs.
• 2017 Gamble Family “Paramount” ($90), near equal parts cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, merlot with petit verdot; succulent fruit, toasty, silky.
• 2018 Hamel Family “Isthmus” ($90), 2/3 cabernet sauvignon, with merlot, cabernet franc petit verdot; ripe, concentrated dark fruit, crushed rocks, forest notes, organic.
• 2016 Ashes & Diamonds “Grand Vin No. 3” A & D Vineyard ($95), merlot and cabernet franc; fresh berries, baking spices, herbs, finesse, elegance.
• 2019 Paraduxx “Proprietary Red” ($54), cabernet sauvignon with petite sirah, zinfandel, petit verdot, syrah, malbec; bold, expressive, rich, full.
• 2018 Dry Creek “The Mariner” ($50), mostly cabernet sauvignon, with merlot, malbec, petit verdot, cabernet franc; cassis, savory herbs, firm, slightly dusty quality.
• 2019 Right Angle ($35), cabernet sauvignon, malbec, petit verdot, petite sirah; elegant, dark fruit, savory spice, sleek texture.
• 2017 Sosie “Cavedale” ($45), cabernet sauvignon, merlot and cabernet franc; intense fruit, refreshing acidity, peppery note, well structured.