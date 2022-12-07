Drink them yourself. Share them with family and friends. Use them for a nightly meal or holiday gatherings. Give them as gifts. Or all of the above.
These wines will save you money you can use for other holiday purchases (or more wine) and they still deliver fine drinking quality.
Best alternative to Napa and Sonoma:
Central Coast (Paso Robles, Monterey, Arroyo Seco)
J. Lohr ($13-17).
• 2021 Chardonnay Riverstone.
• 2021 Sauvignon Blanc Flume Crossing.
• 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon Seven Oaks.
• 2020 Merlot Los Osos.
• 2021 Pinot Noir Falcon’s Perch.
• 2020 Syrah South Ridge.
• 2021 Vaildiguié Wildflower.
Ancient Peaks
• 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon Santa Margarita Ranch ($25).
Justin
• 2021 Rosé ($20).
Second best alternative to Napa and Sonoma: Lodi
7 Deadly ($16)
• 2018 7 Deadly Zins Old Vine.
• 2019 7 Deadly Cab.
Three Girls ($14)
• 2020 Sauvignon Blanc.
• 2020 Chardonnay.
Mettler ($25)
• 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Estate Grown.
• 2019 Zinfandel Epicenter Old Vine.
Sonoma strikes back:
Balletto ($25)
• 2021 Rose of Pinot Noir.
• 2021 Teresa’s Unoaked Chardonnay.
Quivira
• 2021 Sauvignon Blanc ($19).
• 2021 Wine Creek Ranch Rosé ($25).
Estate quality wines at négociant prices:
de Négoce (Cameron Hughes partners with high end producers to sell direct-to-consumer, $18-29)
• 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon Walla Walla.
• 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley.
• 2020 Pinot Noir Russian River Valley.
• 2020 Pinot Noir Petaluma Gap.
For organic and sustainable wine seekers (and everyone else):
Girasole (Mendocino, $18)
• 2020 Charlie’s Blend Red Wine.
• 2021 Pinot Noir.
Tribute (California, $20)
• 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon.
• 2020 Sauvignon Blanc.
Vento di Mare (Italy, $12)
• 2020 Pinot Grigio.
• 2020 Grillo.
• 2021 Nero d’Avola.
• 2021 Pinot Noir.
France
• 2021 Domaine les Capreoles “Cossinelle” Beaujolais Villages Rosé ($19)
• 2021 Jean-Paul Brun “La Rose d’ Folie” Beaujolais Rosé ($18)
For the hunter (and everyone else):
Decoy (California, whites $20/reds $25)
• 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon.
• 2020 Merlot.
• 2020 Pinot Noir.
• 2019 Red Wine.
• 2019 Zinfandel.
• 2021 Chardonnay.
• 2021 Sauvignon Blanc.
• 2021 Rosé.
For pro football fans who prefer wine to beer:
Charles Woodson’s Intercept ($20)
• 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles.
• 2020 Chardonnay Monterey.
Blends: when the sum is greater than its parts.
Conundrum (California, $25)
• 2021 White.
• 2020 Red.
Pinot grigio from the source: Northern Italy.
• 2020 Banfi Centine Toscana ($13).
• 2021 Banfi San Angelo Toscana ($20).
• 2020 Kris delle Venezie ($12).
More light, refreshing European whites:
Spain (Rias Baixas)
• 2020 Ethereo ($20).
• 2020 Deusa Nai ($19).
Portugal (Vinho Verde, Bodegas Esporao)
• 2021 Bico Amarelo ($12).
• 2021 Ameal Loureiro ($18).
French varieties from the source:
Mouton Cadet ($15)
• 2020 Blanc (mostly sauvignon blanc).
• 2020 Rosé (mostly merlot).
Fat Bastard ($14)
• 2020 Chardonnay.
• 2020 Pinot Noir.
For a taste of wine from one of its oldest origins: Georgia
• Teliani “Saperavi” Red ($15).