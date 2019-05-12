Manitou Springs — Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival: With 30 Colorado wineries, live music, vendors and more. June 1, Memorial Park, Manitou Springs.
Aspen — Food and Wine Classic: The world’s most accomplished winemakers, celebrity chefs, and culinary experts come together in one breathtaking setting. June 14-16, Aspen.
Castle Rock — Castle Rock WineFest: Tastings, cooking demonstrations, food trucks, music and more. July 20, Buttefield Crossing Park
Colorado Springs — Fiddles, Vittles and Vino: Local food, wine and music. June 16, Rock Ledge Ranch, Colorado Springs.
Steamboat Springs — Reds, Whites and Brews in the Boat: Unlimited wine and craft brew tastings, live music and vendors. June 22, Steamboat Springs.
Telluride — Telluride Wine Festival: Cooking demonstrations, concerts, seminars and more. June 27-30, Telluride.
Broomfield — International Wine Festival: Call one of the best wine festivals across America by Food & Wine Magazine. July 10-12, Omni Interlocken Hotel, Broomfield.
Keystone — Wine and Jazz Festival: River Run braids hundreds of wines into a picturesque piazza of wine seminars and deluxe jazz ensembles. July 13-14, Keystone.
Crested Butte — Crested Butte Wine and Food Festival: With more than 500 wines from 25 wineries and distributors. July 25-28
Breckenridge — Food and Wine Festival: Main Street Station Plaza transforms into a charming mountain-side, vineyard with an array of varietals created by fine wineries. July 26-28
Woodland Park — Vino and Notes - A Wine, Food and Jazz Festival: Aug. 3, Memorial Park, Woodland Park
Littleton — 303 Wine Festival: With 180 wines to sample. Aug. 3, Clement Park, Littleton; cowineontherocks.com
Beaver Creek — Beaver Creek Wine and Spirits Festival: Local culinary talent, exclusive wines and outdoor venues. Aug. 8-11
Estes Park — Estes Park Wine Festival: More than 20 wineries, food and more. Aug. 10-11, Bond Park, Estes Park.
Windsor — Front Range Wine Festival: Wine, entertainment, vendors and more. Aug. 17, Main Park, Windsor
Cherry Creek North — Food Wine Festival: This event will satisfy the wine aficionado and the foodie in all of us. Aug. 17, Fillmore Plaza, Cherry Creek North.
Salida — Wine Fest: Celebrates the vintages of Colorado wineries in Salida. Aug. 31, Riverside Park
Denver — Food and Wine Festival: Extravaganza of food, wine and spirits education, promotion and tastings. Sept. 3-8
Snowmass Village — Septemberfest: Wine and food tastings, kids activities, vendors and more. Sept. 7, Base Village, Snowmass Village.
Louisville — Boulder Valley Wine Festival: Sept. 7, Community Park, Louisville.
Lake City — Uncorked Wine and Music Festival: Music wine and food. Sept. 21, downtown Lake City.
Palisade — Colorado Mountain Winefest: It’s the state’s largest and oldest wine festival. Sept. 19-22, Palisade.