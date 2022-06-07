storm warning 060722

A special weather statement has been issued for the Palmer Divide and areas to the east.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo is warning of high winds and hail for  Monument, Black Forest, Falcon and Peyton until 1:30 p.m.

Gusts could reach 40 MPH and penny-sized hail is possible. Residents are advised to seek shelter in a sturdy structure.

An earlier advisory that extended from Teller County to northern Kiowa County warned that gusts in the area north of U.S. 50 could see gusts of up to 70 mph and large hail up to 2.75 inches. An isolated tornado is also possible.

