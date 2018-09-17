There is certainly no shortage of festivals to keep you occupied over the next several months. Whatever your passion, whether it be beer, music, food, art, donkeys, balloons or Bigfoot, there's a festival out there for you.

With this extensive list of different fiestas, carnivals and jamborees in the state, there's really no excuse not to get out out of the house and enjoy the summer.

Want to stay local? Here's a list exclusive to the Springs area.

- Denver - Beer Fest: With more than 100 beer-related events. Through Sept. 22, Denver.

- Grand Lake - Constitution Week: Celebrates the signing of the Constitution with week long events. Through Sept. 22, Grand Lake.

- Breckenridge - Film Festival: Sept. 20-23, Breckenridge.

- Fountain - Hot Rod Rock & Rumble: Live bands, car show, vendors and more. Sept. 21 and 22, Pikes Peak International Raceway, Fountain.

- Pueblo - Chile & Frijoles Festival: Music‚ arts and crafts‚ cooking competitions and chilies‚ chilies‚ chilies. Sept. 21-23, Pueblo.

- Ridgway - Spirit Fest: Spiritual but not necessarily religious event. Sept. 21-23, Ridgway.

- Boulder - Handmade in Colorado Expo: Juried event showcasing some of Colorado's best fine art and contemporary craft. Sept. 21-23, Central Park, Boulder.

- Monument - Bines and Brews Hopsfest: Brewers competition, food vendors, music and more. Sept. 22, Limbach Park, Monument.

- Arvada - Arvada Days: Celebration of the early days of Arvada. Sept. 22, Clear Creek Valley Park Park Addition, Arvada.

- Westminster - Craft Beer & Wine Festival: Try hand-crafted beers and wines from around the state. Sept. 22, Orchard Town Center, Westminster.

- Pagosa Springs - Mountain Chile Cha Cha and Chile Festival: Celebrates trail running with live music, beer chiles and more. Sept. 22, Town Park, Pagosa Springs.

- Erie - Wine and Cheese Festival: Sept. 22, Coal Creek Park, Erie.

- Greenwood Village - High Elevation Rock Festival: Sept. 22 and 23, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village.

- Parker - Fine Arts & Music Festival: National and local juried art and a mix of blues, county and more. Sept. 22 and 23, O'Brien Park, Parker.

- Greeley - Civil War Weekend: Witness a day in the life of a Civil War soldier with recreate drills and battle reenactments. Sept. 22 and 23, Centennial Village Museum, Greeley.

- Denver - Urban Market: Denver's premier open air marketplace with live concert at noon. Sept. 27, Skyline Park, Denver.

- Ridgway - Ouray County Railroad Days: Museum open house, hikes, model railway and more. Sept. 27-30, Ridgway Railroad Museum, Ridgway.

- Boulder - Film and Brew Festival: Highlighting the craft of brewing and distilling, food arts and artistic crafts. Sept. 28, Element Bistro, Boulder.

- Buena Vista - 14er Fest: A multi-sport mountain festival for all trail users, ages, and abilities. Sept. 28-30, Buena Vista.

- Victor - Taste the Gold: Venture through the old historic streets to experience a wide selection of wines from local wineries. Sept. 29, Victor.

- Boulder - Bee Boulder Festival: A day of learning about and celebrating pollinators with music, prizes and more. Sept. 29, Central Park West, Boulder.

- Idaho Springs - Dynamite Days Festival: To celebrate the mining history of the town. Sept. 29, Miner Street, Idaho Springs.

- Ridgway - SNEFFELS Fiber Arts Festival: Fiber vendors, food, workshops, classes, demonstrations. Sept. 29 and 30, Ridgway.