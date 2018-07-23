WASHINGTON • Robert Wilkie has been confirmed as the next secretary to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, becoming the first nominee for the job to face any opposing votes in the Senate.
Wilkie was confirmed by an 86-9 vote. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., voted against Wilkie, saying that he believed the Trump administration would seek to “privatize” the VA, a move he and Democrats oppose.
Sanders was joined in his opposition by eight Democratic senators, including Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Cory Booker of New York, Sens. Kamala Harris and Diane Feinstein of California, Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey of Massachusetts, and Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden of Oregon.
This is the first time in the 30-year history of the post that senators have voted against a president’s nominee.
Wilkie, 55, has vowed to “shake up complacency” at the government’s second-largest agency, whose veterans have faced long wait times for medical care. He was assistant secretary of defense under the administration of former President George W. Bush and has been Pentagon undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness.