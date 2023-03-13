The Colorado Springs Fire Department has reinstated a town hall series called Living with Wildfire this year, aimed at engaging residents in conversations about local wildfire risk.

These meetings will prepare community members in the event of a wildfire by addressing wildfire mitigation around homes, evacuation zones, emergency plans and knowing when to evacuate. Officials will also discuss the neighborhood chipping program, in which the Fire Department assists residents with disposing tree branches and vegetation from private property.

The first of six meetings will take place at 6:30 p.m. March 21 at the Colorado Springs Masonic Center, 1150 Panorama Drive. This meeting will cater to the following neighborhoods: Cedar Heights, Garden of the Gods/Pleasant Valley, Holland Park, Kissing Camels, Mesa, Mesa Springs, Mountain Shadows, Peregrine and Pinecliff.

A second town hall meeting in April will focus on neighborhoods in north and east Colorado Springs; a third meeting in May, southwest neighborhoods. Full details on future town hall meetings are online and show that meetings on each area will be held a second time over the summer.

The town halls will allow time for questions, and attendees can get signed up for emergency notifications and the neighborhood chipping program. Meetings will be livestreamed on the Fire Department's Facebook page, and recordings can be viewed online.