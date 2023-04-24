The Colorado Springs Fire Department will host a Living with Wildfire town hall from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Pulpit Rock Church, 301 Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Residents living in the wildland urban interface will discuss wildfire risk in their neighborhood and learn how to mitigate their homes, what to do to prepare for evacuation and other prevention and safety tips.

The educational session will focus on residents of Sunset Mesa, Falcon Estates, Woodman Valley, Pulpit Rock, Pine Creek Estates, Rockrimmon, Thunderbird Estates, Cragmor, Garden Ranch, Palmer Park and Rustic Hills.

Meetings for other neighborhoods also are scheduled. Go to www.coswildfireready.org/town-hall-series to find other dates and locations.

Click or tap here for recent local wildfire coverage.