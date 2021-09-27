summit fire ptarmigan.jpg

U.S. Forest Service and other crews are responding to a wildfire north of Silverthorne in Summit County on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

 Via Twitter, @WhiteRiverNews

The fire, referred to as the Ptarmigan fire, is estimated at 2 acres, according to a tweet from the White River National Forest Twitter account.

A heavy helicopter and two single-engine air tankers  (SEATS) are en route, according to a tweet.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for residents of Lakeview Circle in the Hamilton Creek neighborhood, according to a Summit Daily report. Also, a pre-evacuation notice was issued for residents in the lower Hamilton Creek and Angler Mountain neighborhoods, the newspaper reported.

A community briefing was scheduled at 7 p.m. at the Silverthorne Town Hall, which was also designated as the evacuee reception site.

