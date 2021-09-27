U.S. Forest Service and other crews are responding to a wildfire north of Silverthorne in Summit County on Monday.
The fire, referred to as the Ptarmigan fire, is estimated at 2 acres, according to a tweet from the White River National Forest Twitter account.
A heavy helicopter and two single-engine air tankers (SEATS) are en route, according to a tweet.
Forest Service and local cooperator crews are responding to the #PtarmiganFire north of Silverthorne. It’s currently estimated to be 2 acres. A heavy helicopter and 2 Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATS) are en route. More information will be posted as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/fa1gQZPH1T— White River National Forest (@WhiteRiverNews) September 28, 2021
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for residents of Lakeview Circle in the Hamilton Creek neighborhood, according to a Summit Daily report. Also, a pre-evacuation notice was issued for residents in the lower Hamilton Creek and Angler Mountain neighborhoods, the newspaper reported.
A community briefing was scheduled at 7 p.m. at the Silverthorne Town Hall, which was also designated as the evacuee reception site.