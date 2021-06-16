The Collom wildfire burning northwest of Craig in the northwestern part of Colorado consumed nearly 650 acres as of Wednesday morning, the Fire Information for Resource Management System said.
The blaze ignited Tuesday evening between Moffat County Road 17 and Colorado 13 with "large plumes of smoke" visible in surrounding areas, the Moffat County Sheriff's Office said.
Ground and air resources including the Bureau of Land Management and Craig Fire Protection District responded to the fire. Officials shut down Moffat County Road 51 due to fire activity and firefighting efforts, the sheriff's office said.
The entire county is in either extreme or exceptional drought, the two highest levels of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the sheriff's office said.
This is a developing story, check back for more updates.