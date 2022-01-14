It's a first look at what Boulder County deputies saw as the Marshall Fire raced through Louisville and Superior – newly released body camera video from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) on Thursday shows the heroic efforts taken to evacuate neighborhoods from the approaching wildfire.
In the bodycam clips, you can see and hear BCSO deputies moving quickly, knocking from door-to-door to hurriedly evacuate people, pets, livestock and businesses in the path of the massive and quick-moving flames.
"Sheriff's office, sheriff's office," yelled deputies announcing to homeowners they should evacuate quickly as they moved from home to home, knocking and ringing doorbells.
Sheriff's deputies evacuated the Costco store near old town Superior – as the smoke from the Marshall Fire took over the shopping center.
