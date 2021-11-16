A wildland fire broke out Tuesday morning near Kruger Rock in Estes Park and burned nearly 75 acres of forest and "structures are threatened," the Larimer Sheriff's Office tweeted.
The fire was reported just before 7 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. The forecast anticipates winds could reach up to 46 mph Tuesday, the National Weather Service predicted.
Video taken at 10:25a MT. Fire still burning. Reaching the hill top. Wind gusts are still really high. #KrugerRockFireMedia: you have my permission to use. pic.twitter.com/7k7BxB0Smb— Eric Harrington (@RetroEric73) November 16, 2021
Fire viewed from fish creek rd at brook lane, Estes Park pic.twitter.com/QCun6PUWeS— the dudgeon curmudgeon (@awicybob) November 16, 2021
Here’s another shot of the fire burning here in Estes. The wind gusts are 30-35. Fire Fighters def have their work cut out for them today. Keep them and the home owners in your thoughts.Lots of houses on the other side of that hill.Media: you have my permission to use. pic.twitter.com/iiYnN39P8P— Eric Harrington (@RetroEric73) November 16, 2021
The sheriff's office issued mandatory evacuations for the area of Little Valley, Fish Creek and Hermit Park due to "immediate and imminent danger" and encouraged resident to leave as quickly as possible without gathering belongings.
Seeing a herd of Elk running from the smoke/fire here in Estes Park at Mary’s Lake. pic.twitter.com/h77xaQRXoy— Eric Harrington (@RetroEric73) November 16, 2021