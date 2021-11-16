A wildland fire broke out Tuesday morning near Kruger Rock in Estes Park and burned nearly 75 acres of forest and "structures are threatened," the Larimer Sheriff's Office tweeted.

The fire was reported just before 7 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. The forecast anticipates winds could reach up to 46 mph Tuesday, the National Weather Service predicted.

The sheriff's office issued mandatory evacuations for the area of Little Valley, Fish Creek and Hermit Park due to "immediate and imminent danger" and encouraged resident to leave as quickly as possible without gathering belongings.

