Officials at Fort Carson U.S. Army base believe a pair of wildfires first reported to be three to five acres in size Thursday have merged and have now burned around 1,300 acres.
In a release sent Friday, Fort Carson officials said the blaze started on an installation training range Thursday. Saturday night, officials said fire crews had the blaze 75% contained and had set up a perimeter around it. No structures or people are endangered, according to officials.
Crews from Colorado Springs Fire, Stratmoor Hills, Hanover, Cheyenne Mountain, El Paso County and Colorado Springs Utilities are providing mutual aid to firefighters at Fort Carson.
Smoke will continue to be visible, especially along CO-115, officials said. The smoke is also reportedly visible in Teller County.