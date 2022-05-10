UPDATE: The Colorado Springs Fire Department said the fire is under control, as of 1:32 p.m. It is about a half-acres in size.
--
A small grass was reported early Tuesday afternoon in west Colorado Springs, the city's fire department said.
In a tweet, Colorado Springs Fire Department reported just before 2:30 p.m. a grass fire near Arch Street and Busch Avenue.
The fire's size is about a quarter of an acre, the fire department said.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
This is a developing story. Check with gazette.com for updates.