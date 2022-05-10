GazetteSlate.jpg

UPDATE: The Colorado Springs Fire Department said the fire is under control, as of 1:32 p.m. It is about a half-acres in size.

--

A small grass was reported early Tuesday afternoon in west Colorado Springs, the city's fire department said.

In a tweet, Colorado Springs Fire Department reported just before 2:30 p.m. a grass fire near Arch Street and Busch Avenue.

The fire's size is about a quarter of an acre, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check with gazette.com for updates.

Reporter

Chhun Sun is The Gazette's morning breaking news reporter. A Thailand-born Cambodian-American, he joined The Gazette's staff in April 2015 — covering everything from public safety to sports and outdoors to local/state politics.

Load comments