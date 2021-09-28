The Ptarmigan fire, burning near Silverthorne, continued to grow overnight Monday with no containment reached as firefighters protected nearby neighborhoods.
The blaze enveloped about 60 acres of the White River National Forest as of Tuesday morning, Dillion District Ranger Adam Bianchi said during a community meeting.
The size of the blaze estimate was updated to 17 acres Monday night after crews conducted a flyover but it grew an estimated 40 acres overnight. The acreage will be updated again Tuesday after flight mapping is complete, said David Boyd, a public affairs officer for the U.S. Forest Service.
U.S. Forest Service and Summit Fire and EMS, among other agencies, struggled to access the fire because of difficult terrain, including a mixture of dead trees, Boyd said. Crews focused on protecting structures and homes in the area as well as electrical substation.
The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Summit County Sheriff's Office ordered evacuations and pre-evacuation orders for more than 600 residents in the Hamilton Creek neighborhood, Angler Mountain, South 40 neighborhoods, Fly Line Drive and Bald Eagle Road.
The value of the homes evacuated and pre-evacuated totals around $400 million, Summit County Sheriff Jamie FitzSimons said in a community meeting.
The fire was fought Monday by a heavy air tanker, two single-engine air tankers and a heavy helicopter, all guided by an air attack plane. Efforts were focused on "keeping the fire from moving downhill toward structures," the forest service said.
Low temperatures and relatively high humidity created favorable firefighting conditions. Plus, a cold front Tuesday could provide rain and help dampen the fire, Boyd said.
“Our goal is to keep the fire away from developed areas and hit it hard in the morning," Summit Fire & EMS Chief Travis Davis said at a Monday night fire briefing, according to a Summit County spokesperson.
A Red Cross emergency shelter was opened Monday night at Summit Middle School, 158 School Road in Frisco, officials said, adding the middle school and Silverthorne Elementary School were expected to operate normally Tuesday.
The shelter will follow CDC guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, employing social-distancing protocols, health screening and masking, Red Cross officials said in a Monday evening press release.
Recreational access to Ptarmigan and Angler mountains has been closed, and the flying of drones is "strictly prohibited" around wildfires because of the potential to interfere with aerial firefighting, Summit County officials said.
Two drones flew over Monday evening. Drones inhibit fighting the fire because all air resources must be grounded if drones are spotted.
A public meeting will be held at the Silverthorne town hall Tuesday at 6 p.m. Locals can also call 970-668-9700 for the latest information on the fire.