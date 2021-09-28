The Ptarmigan fire, burning near Silverthorne, continued to grow overnight Monday with no containment reached as firefighters protected nearby neighborhoods.
The blaze enveloped around 20 acres of the White River National Forest as of Tuesday morning, David Boyd, a public affairs officer for the U.S. Forest Service, said.
The size of the blaze estimate was updated to 17 acres Tuesday night after crews conducted a flyover. The acreage will be updated again Tuesday after flight mapping is complete, Boyd said.
U.S. Forest Service and Summit Fire and EMS struggled to access the fire because of difficult terrain including a mixture of dead trees, Boyd said. Crews focused on protecting structures and homes in the area.
The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Summit County Sheriff's Office ordered evacuations for over 200 residents in the Hamilton Creek neighborhood as well as pre-evacuations in the Angler Mountain and South 40 neighborhoods around an hour later, officials said.
No homes were immediately threatened by the fire, a spokesperson for Summit County said Monday evening.
Responding agencies were "still determining" which aircrafts would fly Tuesday morning, Boyd said.
The fire was fought Monday by a heavy air tanker, two single-engine air tankers and a heavy helicopter, all guided by an air attack plane. Efforts were focused on "keeping the fire from moving downhill toward structures," the forest service said.
Low temperatures and relatively high humidity created favorable firefighting conditions. Plus, a cold front Tuesday could provide rain and help dampen the fire, Boyd said.
“Our goal is to keep the fire away from developed areas and hit it hard in the morning," Summit Fire & EMS Chief Travis Davis said at a Monday night fire briefing, according to a Summit County spokesperson.
A Red Cross emergency shelter was opened Monday night at Summit Middle School, 158 School Road in Frisco, officials said, adding that both the middle school and Silverthorne Elementary School were expected to operate normally Tuesday.
The shelter will follow CDC guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, employing social-distancing protocols, health screening and masking, Red Cross officials said in a Monday evening press release.
Recreational access to Ptarmigan and Angler mountains has been closed, and the flying of drones is "strictly prohibited" around wildfires because of the potential to interfere with aerial firefighting, Summit County officials said.
Two drones flew over Monday evening. Drones inhibit fighting the fire because all air resources must be grounded if drones are spotted.
Public meeting will be held at the Silverthorne town hall Tuesday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Locals can also call (970) 668-9700 for the latest information on the fire.