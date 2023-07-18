Fire officials from across El Paso County on Tuesday announced the "historic" creation of a new wildfire strike team that could cut disaster response times by more than 95%.

The Pikes Peak Mutual Aid Type 6 Strike Team is a collaborative effort between the roughly 25 municipal, county and military fire agencies in the area that streamlines personnel management and communication, said Cimarron Hills Fire Chief Andrew York, who also spearheads the Pikes Peak Fire Chief's Council.

The team consists of five Type 6 brush trucks, each fitted with two or three "rostered" first responders on any given day, that can be deployed within 90 seconds of receiving a call. The roster changes daily and includes personnel from Fountain, Black Forest, Colorado Springs, Monument and other municipalities as well as agencies from unincorporated communities on the plains and military crews.

Those on-call first responders would rendezvous at a determined location in one of the county's four quadrants and begin initial maneuvers, said Monument Fire District Chief Andy Kovacs.

"As soon as an incident commander determines that the scope, severity or complexity of the fire is beyond his or her local resources, all they have to do is request the Type 6 Strike Team," Kovacs said.

In a time when wildfires are burning hotter and more destructive as more people move into the Wildland Urban Interface, proactive efforts that make for rapid reactive response is critical, Kovacs said.

Having a pre-established roster eliminates time spent scrambling available personnel once smoke is detected and a fire department requires backup — a practice called "freelancing" that has led to response times from 45 minutes to an hour, officials said.

Recently elected Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade lauded the initiative as delivering on two of his top three priorities for his first 100 days in office, including building support with other government officials and addressing the pressing issue of public safety.

"In my 100-day blueprint, we identified public safety as a top priority for our great city of Colorado Springs, and these partnerships and collaboration ... support that priority," Mobolade said.

The strike team will undergo multiple drills in coming months, and officials said they will continue to gauge effectiveness to possibly consider adding a Type 1 fire engine to the team to combat large structural fires.

While firefighting is an inherently reactionary task, Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal said, the regional fire agencies have implemented proactive measures and incorporated new technology to foster rapid response times. Wildfire "prep meetings," held on Fridays, involve local agencies and members of the National Weather Service to acknowledge the week's weather — lightning, wind and more — risks and other hazards.

New technology, like drones and other "multi-mission aircraft," can be called to locate exact coordinates of spotted lightning strikes or other potential fire causes, or map out a perimeter for an already-burning fire so that departments know exactly where to orient personnel.

On the first day of the Waldo Canyon fire in 2012, Royal said, no one could locate the ignition source because the "technology wasn't there."

"(Now), we, either through our drones or through the multi mission aircraft, would have picked that up, sent a crew right to that burning tree — a single tree — and the next day, it would have been a whole different story," Royal said. "That's probably (what) is the most impactful technology that we've seen."