A 102-acre wildfire burning just miles northwest of Durango in the Perins Peak State Wildlife Area has caused a pre-evacuation notice for County Road 208, the Dry Fork and Rock Ridge subdivisions and the area between County Road 206 and Highway 160.
According to Lorena Williams with the incident contact team, there is no containment estimate yet.
Initial firefighting efforts involved response with air tankers and helicopters due to the lack of road access in the fire area, according to Wednesday report from officials on InciWeb.
"Several hot shot crews and other resources will be hiking into the fire early Wednesday morning," the report said.
The Perins Peak fire was reported Tuesday afternoon and has reportedly burned from the Rock Ridge Trail to Perkins Peak and up to a fire scar caused by the Lightner Creek fire which burned over 400 acres in 2017.
A Type 3 incident management team has 87 personnel attending to the fire.