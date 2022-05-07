One lane of northbound Interstate 25 at South Academy Boulevard has reopened and Southbound Interstate 25 has fully reopened following a grass fire in the area, officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Saturday.
Officials with the Colorado State Patrol said they first got reports of the fire shortly after 1:30 p.m. According to state patrol, the blaze began due to the tire failure of a vehicle pulling a camper. Officials said no was injured and that fire crews had the blaze under control just after 2:20 p.m.
