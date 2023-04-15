Evacuations have been ordered for the Red Mountain Youth Camp and surrounding areas in Beulah as crews from multiple agencies work to battle the North Creek wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon, according to the Pueblo Fire Department.

The fire was first reported around 1 p.m Saturday afternoon. As of 1:30 p.m., the fire had burned 50 acres and was 0% contained, according to the department’s Twitter page.

According to a social media post from the the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary investigation into the North Creek fire indicates the fire was human-caused. The Sheriff's Office is working alongside the FBI, since the wildfire is burning on U.S. Forest Service property.

Officials said a person of interest has been identified by Pueblo Sheriff County deputies.

Evacuations were ordered at 1:33 for the Red Mountain Youth Camp, and areas west of the county line. Officials said there are a total of 20 homes in the evacuation zone, and an evacuation center has been set up at Roncoli Middle School in Pueblo.

According to a tweet from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, the Country Animal Rescue Team (CART) has been activated to assist with large animal evacuations.

Evacuated horses can be taken to 4 BARS Ranch on 6625 State Highway 78. Large livestock, other than horses, can be taken to the State Fairgrounds Livestock Pavillion, located at 1001 Beulah Avenue in Pueblo. Officials are asking those dropping off animals to utilize Gate 4.

According to officials, additional resources have been called to help fight the fire, including a suppression helicopter and two single-engine air tankers.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to stay away from the area surrounding the 3600 block of North Creek Road in Beulah to allow for emergency responders to get to the area of the North Creek fire.

The weather is not expected to help firefighters this weekend Pueblo County is experiencing high fire danger warnings Saturday, with temperatures in the upper 50s. .

Temperatures are expected to increase Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 60s and a light wind rolling in from the southeast, according to the National Weather Service.