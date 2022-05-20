A fire in Ouray County that forced evacuations and destroyed at least three structures did not spread overnight, officials said Friday morning.
Fire is zero percent contained.
The fire erupted Thursday in the county's Simms Mesa area, which is about 15 miles southwest of Montrose, and has burned about 370 acres, officials said.
Emergency evacuations are still in effect for those within a 5-mile radius of the blaze — called the Simms fire — between Simms Mesa Road and Government Springs Road along with Wild Cat Canyon.
"The fire is being aggressively suppressed," officials wrote in an incident report just before 11:30 a.m. Friday. "Yesterday and overnight firefighters made good progress constructing hand and dozer lines. Air tankers and helicopters were used yesterday to assist fire resources with retardant and water drops to slow fire progression. Additional air and fire resources are on order."
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.