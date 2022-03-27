The NCAR fire in south Boulder had grown to around 200 acres and was 21% contained, fire officials said Sunday morning.

The blaze broke out Saturday afternoon near the National Center for Atmospheric Research, prompting an estimated 19,000 people to evacuate in the San Souci community, the Eldorado Springs area, part of the Table Mesa neighborhood and the University of Colorado Boulder's south campus.

By Sunday morning, authorities had lifted most of the evacuations, though 1,629 people were still not allowed to return to their homes, said Marya Washburn, spokeswoman for Boulder Fire Rescue.

"We'll get people back into their homes as quickly as we can," Incident Commander Mike Smith said.

The fire had burned around 120 acres as of Saturday night. The blaze came within 1,000 yards of homes, yet no buildings had been destroyed and no injuries had been reported as of Sunday morning.

"We're going to continue to try to corral this fire up into the rocks (and) into the snow, which is really one of our big holding features right now," Smith said.

He added: "The intensity of this fire in a few places was pretty high. But for the most part, this is a low intensity fire."

More than 200 firefighters from over 30 agencies battled the fire Saturday. On Sunday, more than 100 firefighters were working to contain the blaze along with aircraft that doused the flames from the air.

"We have resources from all over the Front Range coming in and working on this," Smith said.

Investigators have not determined what caused the fire.

"The sheriff's department is actively working on it. I think we got the area, the origin area, identified but we don't have an actual cause yet," Smith said.

In late December, the Marshall fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Boulder County and killed two residents. In terms of property damage, it was the most destructive wildfire in state history.

"These are two different animals," Smith said. "It's a little bit apples and oranges (to compare the NCAR and Marshall fires) because of wind speed and location."

"Right now, we're in a good position," he added. "The wind speeds are nothing like they were during (the) Marshall (fire). We got a lot of good resources in place. We have full structure protection groups as well as assets up on the hill. I think as long as the weather does what it's supposed to do today and tomorrow, we're going to be in good shape."