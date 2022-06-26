Hundreds of current and former residents of the Mountain Shadows community in Colorado Springs turned out at the Flying W Ranch on Sunday for a gathering in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Waldo Canyon fire, which reduced the Western-style tourist venue to ashes on its way to destroying nearly 350 homes, forcing 30,000 residents to evacuate, and causing two deaths.

It was a somber occasion, with remembrances of departed neighbors and friends. But it was also a celebration of resilience, determination, and the spirit of a community that has grown closer in the wake of a shared tragedy.

The rebuilt ranch is packing in the crowds once again, and the neighborhood has been restored. But the devastation of a blaze that scorched 18,000 acres still lingers in the minds of many residents.

“I’m really proud of what this community accomplished,” said Eddie Hurt, former president of the Mountain Shadows Community Association. “But I feel really solemn too, because two people lost their lives, and some of our neighbors and friends did move away. Thankfully, though, the majority of the community stayed."

Hurt said he considered leaving the neighborhood despite the fact that he did not lose his home.

“The first year or two (after the fire), leaving was always in the back of my mind,” Hurt said.

Ultimately, the relationships he had built within the community, and the outpouring of support form the city, persuaded him to stay.

“The city was really supportive, and School District 11 was amazing, with the support they gave to our kids and the families,” Hurt said. “It made me realize I live in a special place.”

Several city leaders were in attendance, including Mayor John Suthers, former mayor Steve Bach, police chief Adrian Vasquez, fire chief Randy Royal, and members of the city council.

“It’s important to pay respects to the people who suffered so much loss,” said city council president Tom Strand. “And (the commemoration) is a reminder of what’s most important – people, family, and the relationships in a community like Mountain Shadows.”

“The Waldo Canyon fire left a permanent scar on Colorado Springs,” Suthers said. “Not just a burn scar on the mountainside, but on the lives of everyone here. It was a day none of us will ever forget.”

The fire and its aftermath brought to light some infrastructure deficiencies, most notably a shortage of escape routes and evacuation zones. Many neighborhoods had only one way out, and roads were clogged for hours as dozens of families tried to get away from their burning homes.

When they were finally able to leave the neighborhood, many people struggled to find a place to stay as hotels were booked for miles around.

Officials said the city is working on an improved evacuation plan and intends to bolster evacuation zones from 79 to more than 600.

“I’d love to give everybody a helicopter and lift them all to safety,” Strand said. “But that’s not realistic. What we can do, though, is put a solid evacuation plan in place, and we’re working hard on that.”

There were cheers and tears in almost equal amounts as neighbors remembered the devastation of 10 years ago but were determined to celebrate how far the community has come.

Bach, who was mayor at the time of the fire, praised Mountain Shadows residents for rebuilding the neighborhood from the ashes, and for leaning on each other during a catastrophic time in their lives.

“Mountain Shadows is better than ever, ” said former mayor Steve Bach. “I think you are closer than ever, and that’s a beautiful thing.”