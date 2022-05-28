Evacuation orders have been issued for parts of Conejos County for a wildfire burning north of Fox Creek, Colorado.
The Menkhaven fire was estimated at 197 acres as of Saturday evening, according to officials with San Luis Valley Emergency. All residents north of Colorado 17 from Fox Creek to Horca are being asked to evacuate, officials said.
Fox Creek is about a half-hour drive from the Colorado-New Mexico border.
Firefighters with the U.S. National Forest Service in Rio Grande are assisting; three air tankers are also on scene, according to emergency officials. The tankers dumped several loads of fire retardant Saturday and will return Sunday alongside several helicopters, officials with the forest service said.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Pueblo had warned earlier Saturday that critical fire weather conditions were expected over the holiday weekend for areas including the San Luis Valley and mid Arkansas River Valley. The weather is improving slightly Saturday night with cooler temperatures and lower relative humidity. The wind will still be a factor for firefighting efforts however, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour predicted, officials with the forest service said.
The Colorado Department of Public Health also issued an air quality advisory Saturday night for southern Conejos County due to smoke from the fire.
Critical fire weather conditions will continue Sunday-Monday. Make sure to avoid any activities that could start a fire! #cowx pic.twitter.com/CiJeQqksG8— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 29, 2022