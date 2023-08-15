As crews and officials in Maui continue their recovery efforts after last week's devastating wildfire that engulfed Lahaina, there are a few ways Colorado Springs-area residents can support people in need.

Urban Egg

Urban Egg a daytime eatery — patrons can support victims in Maui while dining at any of the nine locations across Colorado and Kansas.

As of Monday, a $3 donation will be made with each purchase of a Maui Waui Mimosa and Fred’s Hawaiian Pancake purchased through Sept. 30. All proceeds raised will directly benefit the Maui Food Bank.

According to its website, the Maui Food Bank is working to provide meals to displaced residents following wildfire devastation.

"Our hearts go out to those impacted by the wildfires in Maui,” Randy Price, owner of Urban Egg, said, “After the Colorado wildfires, we understand the devastating impact these fires have on the affected communities. ”

According to the restaurant, donations made will be matched dollar for dollar up to $20,000.

To learn more about the restaurant's Maui relief fundraising efforts, click or tap here.

Colorado to Maui – Helping the Maui Community

Colorado to Maui – Helping the Maui Community is a Colorado Springs non-profit organized in direct response to the recent wildfires with a mission of collecting clothing, school supplies and monetary relief for those impacted by the wildfires.

“Our goal is to get your donations in to the actual hands of Maui locals without any middleman,” the organization said through Facebook.

Colorado to Maui is accepting clothing, household items, school supplies, toys, hygiene items and baby items along with monetary donations to go toward shipping costs.

Donations are being accepted through two drop-off locations: Roots Café, 330 E. Colorado Ave., and Keller Williams Partners, 6140 Tutt Blvd., suite 100.

Additionally, the organization has set up an Amazon gift list as another means of receiving donations.

To learn more about Colorado to Maui – Helping the Maui Community, visit its Facebook page by clicking or tapping here.