The 1,600-acre Marshall fire burning in Boulder County has destroyed nearly 600 homes, according to early estimates from officials.
If initial estimates are correct, the Marshall fire, which sparked at about 11 a.m. Thursday, would be the most destructive wildfire in Colorado's history, in terms of homes lost.
Here's a look at the most destructive fires in state history:
The Black Forest Fire, 2013 - The fire sparked in El Paso County in June of 2013, destroying about 500 homes and burning more than 14,000 acres.
The Cameron Peak fire, 2020 — The largest wildfire in state history burned over 208,000 acres and destroyed more 460 buildings, including 246 homes.
East Troublesome Fire, 2020 - The state's second largest fire destroyed 370 homes and burned nearly 194,000 acres in Grand County.
Waldo Canyon Fire, 2012 - The Colorado Springs wildfire destroyed more than 340 homes and burned more than 18,000 acres.
The High Park Fire, 2012 - The fire in Larimer County burned about 87,000 acres and destroyed 259 buildings.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only