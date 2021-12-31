As homes burned around her, Meghan Rickel threw on her rubber boots and her Carhart Boulder Rodeo Queen jacket and got to work, pulling neighborhood horses from their flaming stomping grounds into waiting trailers. With the help of Boulder’s Mounted Search and Rescue Team, she saved 10 horses before she got to the end of the road in Spanish Hills South, where her own family’s barn was engulfed by a fire so hot it melted the metal fence around it.