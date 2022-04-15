Updates on fires today around El Paso County and the Pikes Peak Region:
UPDATE 1:50 p.m.- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is working a grass fire, according to a tweet from the CSFD Friday afternoon.
The grass fire is at 703 East Las Vegas and was reported to be fast-moving along Fountain Creek on the south edge of downtown Colorado Springs.
Teller County wildfire
Firefighters working a wildfire north of Woodland Park have reached 25% containment, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Department.
Officials with the Teller County Sheriff's Office lifted mandatory evacuation and pre-evacuation orders just before 9 p.m. Thursday for the Triple B Ranch Road and Red Rocks areas as well as for the area 1 mile north of Mills Ranch Road and 1 mile east of Sour Dough Road and for Lovell Gulch Road.
Fort Carson fire at more than 200 acres
A wildfire burning on Fort Carson has burned approximately 210 acres as of Friday morning, according to a release from the Army post.
Firefighters have the blaze, which is burning on the post's training range, 40% contained, the release stated.
While no structures are currently threatened, smoke will be visible along the Colorado 115 highway corridor.
Thousands displaced in New Mexico wildfire
Firefighters took advantage of a brief break in the weather but gusty winds were expected to return Friday to southern New Mexico, where a wildfire has claimed two lives and charred more than 200 homes.
The fire has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people in the mountain community of Ruidoso, where the remains of a couple were found near a burned home as they tried to flee.
New Mexico State Police confirmed the blaze killed the two people after it started Tuesday from a windblown, downed power line. Their names have not been released.
Habitat of threatened species destroyed by southern Colorado fires
Following a week where five wildfires sparked in eastern Colorado's Bent and Otero counties, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has made an announcement about related damages at multiple recreation areas.
The most notable damages took place at Fort Lyon State Wildlife Area, where 80% of the 523-acre space "suffered extensive damage." The area includes a wetland habitat known for being home to the threatened eastern black rail bird species. This threatened animal is a small bird that's known for its distinctive growl.
The Oxbow State Wildlife Area was also heavily damaged, with 75% of the 410-acre space getting scorched. In addition to the damages to the land, three sheds were also destroyed and equipment was damaged. Extreme tree fall risk is set to keep this area closed indefinitely.
Also damaged was the John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area, which is next to the aforementioned Fort Lyon State Wildlife Area. About 5% of this space was damaged, with the nearby John Marin Reservoir State Park getting spared entirely.
The Keller State Trust Land was also impacted.
The portions of the fires impacting state wildlife area land have been contained, with officials continuing to monitor the area for hot spots. The two fires have each scorched more than 2,000 acres.
Officials said they plan to reopen the state wildlife areas, but only after it is safe to do so. This will require an extensive assessment and clean-up, along with a likely recovery period.
Report by OutThereColorado