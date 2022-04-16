Updates on fires today around Colorado:
UPDATE 9:15 a.m.
The wildfire that ignited just north of Lyons on Friday afternoon reached 30% containment overnight, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
The blaze, dubbed the 37E fire, has grown to 114 acres as of Saturday morning. The sheriff's office reported on Friday night the blaze was around 300 acres, but were able to get a better estimate with aircraft assistance.
Officials said 100 fire personnel were combating the blaze and as of 9 a.m. it was believe no structures had been lost.
The fire ignited near Vision Way and County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area which is just north of Lyons Friday afternoon.
Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for several residents who live on Dakota Ridge Road, Chimney Hollow Road, Moss Rock Drive on both sides of the Larimer/Boulder County line and residents living south and east of County Road 37E to the Larimer/Boulder county line.
An evacuation warning was additionally issued for the following areas: Stone Canyon, Eagle Ridge, and Steamboat Valley, north to the Larimer County line.
Report by David Mullen
UPDATE 7:15 a.m.
A grass fire near Goose Gossage Park in Colorado Springs was quickly controlled by firefighters Saturday morning.
The fire ignited around 6 a.m. at the park off Mark Dabling Road, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. Fire crews had it under control within an hour.
UPDATE 6:55 a.m.
The weather will provide no relief from the rash of wildfires that have sparked over the past few days. The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts "critical fire weather conditions" to continue on Saturday,
Critical fire weather conditions continue again today, with more on the way tomorrow. Keep an eye on the forecast for updates, and avoid any actions that could spark a fire! #cowx pic.twitter.com/I6jcq6W82X— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 16, 2022
UPDATE SATURDAY 9:15 p.m.
Fort Carson officials said they have a fire which started on a training range 80% contained. Fort Carson fire crews have dismissed mutual aid and will monitor the blaze throughout the weekend, officials said. Smoke will still be visible from CO 115 but the fire is expected to die down by Monday, according to officials.