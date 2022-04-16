Updates on fires today around Colorado:

UPDATE 1:32 p.m.

The wildfire that ignited just north of Lyons on Friday afternoon is now 40% contained and some evacuation orders have been lifted, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

The blaze, dubbed the 37E fire, has grown to 114 acres, but due to "favorable weather" fire crews have been able to increase containment by 10% in five hours, according to the sheriff's office.

Because of the success, evacuation warnings that were issued on Friday for Stone Canyon, Eagle Ridge, and Steamboat Valley, north to the Larimer County line were canceled.

Mandatory evacuation orders for residents who live along Dakota Ridge Road, Chimney Hollow Road, Moss Rock Drive on both sides of the Larimer/Boulder County line and residents living south and east of County Road 37E to the Larimer/Boulder county line are still in effect.

The fire ignited near Vision Way and County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area which is just north of Lyons Friday afternoon. The blaze was estimated to be around 300 acres on Friday night, but with aircraft assistance the sheriff's office determined the fire was only 114 acres.

Officials said 100 fire personnel were combating the blaze and as of 9 a.m. it was believe no structures had been lost.

Report by David Mullen

UPDATE 7:15 a.m.

A grass fire near Goose Gossage Park in Colorado Springs was quickly controlled by firefighters Saturday morning.

The fire ignited around 6 a.m. at the park off Mark Dabling Road, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. Fire crews had it under control within an hour.

UPDATE 6:55 a.m.

The weather will provide no relief from the rash of wildfires that have sparked over the past few days. The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts "critical fire weather conditions" to continue on Saturday,

UPDATE SATURDAY 9:15 p.m.

Fort Carson officials said they have a fire which started on a training range 80% contained. Fort Carson fire crews have dismissed mutual aid and will monitor the blaze throughout the weekend, officials said. Smoke will still be visible from CO 115 but the fire is expected to die down by Monday, according to officials.