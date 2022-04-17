The latest updates on fires today around Colorado:
Update 1:15 p.m.
Both the Bent's Old Fort and Fort Lyon River fires were expected to be 100% contained as of Saturday night, according to a Saturday Facebook post from the La Junta Fire Department.
Neither of the fires grew Saturday. The Bent's Old Fort fire remains 1,648 acres and the Fort Lyon River fire was 2,926 acres as of Saturday evening.
Firefighters will remain in the area to patrol the blaze's perimeter, La Junta fire officials said.
Update 12:30 p.m.
The Duck Pond fire, which ignited Saturday in the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero, is approximately 88 acres large and is 20% contained as of Sunday morning, Eagle County officials said on a Facebook Live video giving updates on the blaze.
Evacuations were lifted for some parts of northwest Gypsum Saturday night. Remaining evacuations will remain in place until Sunday night as winds are expected to remain strong, officials said.
Firefighters are securing the blaze's perimeter to ensure it does not burn nearby homes, officials said. Currently, no structures have been lost in the fire.
The fire shut down Interstate 70 in western Colorado between Glenwood Canyon and Wolcott. The interstate reopened shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, officials said.
Colorado State Patrol warned that the closure could be implemented again of the winds shifted.
Update 12:01 p.m.
All remaining voluntary evacuations for the 37E fire are lifted. Residents living in the area can return home and are under no restrictions, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office tweeted. The fire is 85% contained and its size is holding at about 114 acres, officials said.
#37EFire Update - Crews continue to make great progress on the fire. Size holding at ~114 acres, containment up to 85%. Evacuation orders dropped. Fire crews still working in the area so please use caution and watch out for firefighters and equipment. https://t.co/UmxtlQdDcv— Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) April 17, 2022
Update Sunday 8:15 a.m.
The 37E fire burning in Larimer County did not grow overnight. No fire activity at the fire line and minimal fire activity in the interior was reported. Officials tweeted Sunday morning voluntary evacuations were still in place.
Update Saturday 7:35 p.m.
The Mills Ranch Road fire that has been burning north of Woodland Park since Thursday is 90% contained, officials with the Teller County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday.