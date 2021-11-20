The Kruger Rock fire, which sparked in Larimer County on Tuesday after high winds blew a tree into a powerline, is now 100% contained, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
The wildfire, initially reported southeast of Estes Park around 6:50 a.m., spread quickly because off dry, windy weather. The fire threatened structures and prompted both voluntary and mandatory evacuations.
On Tuesday night, while firefighters battled the blaze after dark to save threatened homes and buildings, a firefighting plane crashed, killing its pilot, identified by authorities as Marc Thor Olson.
Evacuations were lifted on Friday evening and no structures were destroyed, officials said. The fire, which burned 147 acres, was reported contained Saturday afternoon.