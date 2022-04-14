Officials with the United States Forest Service in the Pike-San Isabel region said that a small, human-caused fire burning in El Paso County Thursday has been contained.
The fire, reported on Pikes Peak Road six miles west of Monument off of Mount Herman Road, burned a quarter of an acre, officials said. As of 7:10 p.m. the fire was contained and controlled. Fire crews are still on scene checking for hot spots.
There's a human caused .5ac wildfire in El Paso County, on the Pikes Peak RD, 6 miles W. of Monument, CO. off FSR 320 also known as the Mt. Herman Rd.. The #320fireCoFire is staffed with 1 USFS engine, 1 USFS squad. https://t.co/444GijNFjK— USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) April 14, 2022