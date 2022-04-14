320 fire map location

The 320 fire, reported 6 miles west of Monument, was contained after burning a quarter of an acre off Forest Service Road 320, also known as Mount Herman Road, on Thursday. (Google Maps screenshot via Pike & San Isabel National Forests Cimarron & Comanche National Grasslands Fire Information) 

Officials with the United States Forest Service in the Pike-San Isabel region said that a small, human-caused fire burning in El Paso County Thursday has been contained. 

The fire, reported on Pikes Peak Road six miles west of Monument off of Mount Herman Road, burned a quarter of an acre, officials said. As of 7:10 p.m. the fire was contained and controlled. Fire crews are still on scene checking for hot spots.  

Fire reported on Fort Carson training area
Evacuation, pre-evacuation orders lifted for fire north of Woodland Park.
Load comments