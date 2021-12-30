The Marshall Fire has destroyed nearly 600 homes in the Boulder County area according to county sheriff Joe Pelle.
If those estimates are correct, the Marsahll Fire is the most destructive fire in Colorado history in terms of homes lost. 35,000 people in Superior and Louisville have been evacuated
Here are a few ways to help those affected by the fire:
- Community Foundation Boulder County has created the Boulder County Wildfire Fund that will go to supporting the needs of the community.
- The American Red Cross of Colorado said cash donations are the best way to ensure disaster survivors receive support, the organization's Facebook page reads. But the organization also works with local community groups that accept donated goods. A list of those organizations can be found here.
- People who wish to provide shelter to those displaced by the fire can sign up to be a vetted host at Airbnb.com
- Finally, for those in the area, some four-legged friends other furry friends have been separated from their families during the height of evacuations. Many on social media are attempting to reunite pets with their families. The Boulder County Fire Lost & Found Pets group on Facebook was created Thursday for just such a purpose.
