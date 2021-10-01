Firefighters made progress toward containing the Ptarmigan fire Friday with 20% of the 86-acre blaze ringed by fire lines as it smoldered near homes in Silverthorne, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said.

As of Friday evening, nearly 300 firefighters were working the fire to create containment lines around the Hamilton Creek and Angler Mountain neighborhoods, Summit fire spokesman Steve Lipsher said in a release.

Evacuation orders for those neighborhoods were called off 10 a.m. Thursday, with residents warned that they may need to move if the fire grows.

Only residents with credentials were allowed back into those areas.

Credentials are not needed for residents of lower Angler Mountain, Ptarmigan and South 40 neighborhoods.

The forest remained closed, including trailheads and all access points. Recreational access to Ptarmigan and Angler mountains was closed, and the flying of drones is "strictly prohibited" around wildfires because of the potential to interfere with aerial firefighting, Summit County officials said.

The fire was reported about 4:30 p.m. Monday, prompting evacuations and warnings for more than 600 residents. Additional warnings were issued Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.