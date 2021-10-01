Firefighters made progress toward containing the Ptarmigan fire Friday with 10% of the 85-acre blaze ringed by fire lines as it smoldered near homes in Silverthorne, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said.

Cool, wet weather helped the 200 firefighters working the fire begin progress toward containment, deputies said.

Evacuation orders for Hamilton Creek and Angler Mountain were called off of 10 a.m. Thursday, with residents warned that they may need to move if the fire grows.

Only residents with credentials were allowed back into those areas.

Residents can be credentialed Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. at Silverthorne Town Hall. Credentials are not needed for residents of lower Angler Mountain, Ptarmigan and South 40 neighborhoods.

The forest remained closed, including trailheads and all access points. Recreational access to Ptarmigan and Angler mountains was closed, and the flying of drones is "strictly prohibited" around wildfires because of the potential to interfere with aerial firefighting, Summit County officials said.

The fire was reported about 4:30 p.m. Monday, prompting evacuations and warnings for more than 600 residents. Additional warnings were issued Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.