Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and El Paso County Sheriff's Office alongside Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Services and Pueblo West and Fountain Fire Departments battled a 15-acre grassland fire on the border of Pueblo and El Paso Counties Friday, officials with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced.
Officials made the announcement of Facebook just before 3 p.m. The blaze is under control. No structures were damaged in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
