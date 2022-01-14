Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and El Paso County Sheriff's Office alongside Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Services and Pueblo West and Fountain Fire Departments battled a 15-acre grassland fire on the border of Pueblo and El Paso Counties Friday, officials with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced.
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Fire team providing mutual aid to Hanover for a grassland fire near the Pueblo County/El Paso County line. The fire burned approximately 15 acres is under control. Other teams assisting are Pueblo West, Fort Carson and Fountain. pic.twitter.com/IU2fGZ9LY1— PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) January 14, 2022
Officials made the announcement of Facebook just before 3 p.m. The blaze is under control. No structures were damaged in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
