Border grass fire (Provided By Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and El Paso County Sheriff's Office alongside Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Services and Pueblo West and Fountain Fire Departments battled a 15-acre grassland fire on the border of Pueblo and El Paso Counties Friday, officials with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced. 

Officials made the announcement of Facebook just before 3 p.m. The blaze is under control. No structures were damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

