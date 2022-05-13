The latest updates on fires in the Pikes Peak region:
Additional evacuation orders for the High Park wildland fire in Teller County west of Cripple Creek were issued around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Residents living in the Cripple Creek Ranches and Mount Pisgah areas now are being asked to leave their homes immediately, according to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office. An evacuation order is also in place for the Lost Burro campground.
Also, pre-evacuation warnings have been issued for Cripple Creek Mountain Estates, Rhyolite Mountain Mesa and Lost Canyon.
A shelter is open at Cripple Creek High School. Livestock can be sheltered at the Teller County Fairgrounds in Cripple Creek.
The fire had grown to more than 900 acres as of 7 p.m. Friday.
Other fire updates:
- The Alturas fire that sparked near the Colorado Springs Airport late Thursday afternoon is 100% contained, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The fire burned 182 acres and is believed to be caused by a sheriff's deputy's cruisier. Read more here.
- The deadly Skylark Mobile Home Park fire that destroyed eight homes in Colorado Springs has been ruled accidental. Read more here.
- The Akerman fire that burned 30 acres in northeast Colorado Springs was caused by improper disposal of ashes from a fire pit. The blaze destroyed fences and damaged the decks and siding of a few homes, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Read more here.
Elsewhere in Colorado:
The Ute Pass fire burning in La Plata County near Durango has spurred mandatory and pre-evacuation orders, and was estimated to be 20-30 acres as of 6 p.m. Friday, according to La Plata County officials. The fire started at about 4 p.m. in the area between Horse Gulch and Ute Pass subdivision.
See the interactive evacuation map here.
In green below is the evacuation area. In red are the properties that are on pre-evacuation notice. The evacuation center is at the La Plata County Fairgrounds. Please avoid the area if you can to allow fire crews the access they need. Ute Pass Road is closed. pic.twitter.com/6dzuSuQKZy— La Plata County, CO (@LaPlataCountyCO) May 14, 2022