While Colorado Springs braces for a possible winter storm over the weekend, fire danger remains on the minds of many of the top firefighting officials in the county, some of whom were in attendance to present their views on various issues at a town hall titled "Fighting Wildfires Together" hosted by Gazette news partner KKTV Thursday.

Participants included: Colorado Springs Fire Marshal Brett Lacey; Dan Battin, acting deputy fire warden for El Paso County; Chief Michael Myers of the Catamount Wildland Fire Team; Dean O’Nale, deputy chief of the Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District; and KKTV chief meteorologist Brian Bledsoe in the event at Centennial Hall.

With this June marking 10 years since the Waldo Canyon fire, the officials said the city and county were at a much different and much improved place from a firefighting and readiness standpoint of a decade ago.

Battin credited the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control with being proactive and getting firefighters the resources they need to battle and knock down blazes quickly. He also said that fire protection districts and fire departments are learning to call for mutual aid sooner.

Bledsoe said that the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires serve as reminders that devastating wildfires can happen in our community, and that many in the community have learned to be quick about notifying officials.

"There were several days where there probably should have been some homes burned down in our community this spring, and kudos to those that were fighting it, but also kudos to the public having that message that 'when you see smoke it's dangerous now because of that,'" Bledsoe said.

However, officials said there is still room for the public to improve.

In talking about burn restrictions and the burn ban enacted May 16, Lacey said that while the Colorado Springs Fire Department has a matrix for decision-making that factors in humidity levels and fuels, public recklessness regarding fire safety forced the issue with the ban.

"Even when we went into the ban, that was predicated by the fact we really had a lot individuals that were behaving poorly — I'll just say that ... people were continuing to be somewhat careless with fire and the decision was where the numbers were not quite there for the ban, we all collectively discussed it and thought it would be best right now ... that we would go ahead and go into the ban."

Lacey also said it was important for the city and county to be on the same page regarding the burn ban to avoid confusion.

Fire officials also called on the public to do its part in preventing fires, including fire mitigation measures at home such as cleaning gutters, taking care of dead grass, and trimming ladder fuels or tree limbs close to the ground that could make it easier to spread off the ground and into a tree.

Finally, officials urged the public that when a fire comes to stay out of the way of fire crews.

Myers, who also is technical services supervisor for Colorado Springs Utilities, said that as crews attempted to use Powers Boulevard May 12 to travel from the Akerman Drive fire to the fire off Milton E. Proby Parkway, they were hindered by motorists who weren't paying attention.

"Your life is just as important as ours, and the people we're trying to help. Move over," Myers said.

Evacuations can also be contentious, Lacey said. To that end, he emphasized that evacuations are issued with the public's best interest in mind.

"When we say evacuate, that means now. It doesn’t mean leave work, go home and pack, and then leave," he said. "When we have an event and we send out those pre-evacuation warnings or we send out evacuate now we need people to react immediately and please do as we say. We don't mean it to be snippy or snotty, but we've got to get in — we've a lot of work to do quickly to enable our forces to minimize destruction."

Watch the full town hall here.